Shropshire holiday let owners celebrated in national awards programme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The owners of Little Cow House, located in Chirk, on the Shropshire Welsh border, were named winners in the awards programme by Sykes Holiday Cottages following outstanding guest feedback.

Tom and Heather have been letting the three-bedroom property to holidaymakers since 2013. The property was originally an unused farm building on their family farm, and the couple worked with local builders to upgrade the exteriors, while Tom renovated the interiors himself by adding a new kitchen, bathroom, staircase and plumbing.

Little Cow House is a firm favourite amongst families and has been praised by guests for its inviting atmosphere, with its cosy underfloor heating and plush furnishings offering a perfect base after a day of exploring the surrounding countryside.

The Sykes Stars programme – now in its third year - aims to recognise holiday home owners from across the UK that have achieved excellent feedback scores from guests over the last 12 months.

Tom and Heather were one of only 33 holiday let owners to be awarded three Perfect 10 certificates from Sykes in the last year, making them a Sykes Star. To receive a Perfect 10 certificate, owners must have at least six reviews from guests each quarter giving them 100% feedback.

Heather Hughes, owner of Little Cow House, said: “It is fantastic to have our hard work recognised with this award and we couldn’t be happier with the positive feedback we regularly receive from our guests.

“We love meeting people from all walks of life and while owning a holiday let is hard work, seeing the joy people get from staying at our property truly makes it all worth it. Our advice for aspiring holiday home owners would be to make sure your guests feel as welcomed and special as possible. We always leave a welcome pack which is full of essentials so they can begin relaxing right away.”

James Shaw, Managing Director of Sykes Holiday Cottages, said: “We love celebrating the incredible variety of holiday lets across the UK, and our Sykes Stars represent some of the very best of what’s on offer.

“It’s a privilege to recognise owners like Tom and Heather who go above and beyond to deliver unforgettable experiences for their guests.

“Our winners play a vital role in shaping the UK holiday let market, especially as demand for unique, high-quality stays continues to grow. With Shropshire remaining a top choice for staycations, we’re excited to see how Tom and Heather continue to set new standards and inspire others in the industry.”

To view the full list of Sykes Stars for 2025, visit: sykescottages.co.uk/blog/sykes-stars