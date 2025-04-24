Powys Volunteers Recognised as PAVO Launches ‘Volunteering in Powys’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Organised in collaboration with the outgoing High Sheriff of Powys, Kathryn Silk, the events highlighted the vital contributions made by volunteers across the county.

Clair Swales, PAVO CEO, said: “These events were not just a celebration, but a powerful reminder of the heart and soul that volunteers bring to our communities.”

'Volunteering in Powys' Brecon event

Volunteers from across the third sector in Powys - including sports clubs, community hubs, end-of-life care, mountain rescue, community transport, libraries, and the ambulance service - were invited to share their stories and experiences.

Charlotte Osborne

Clair Swales added: “The range of work recognised at the events shows the positive effect that volunteering has on all aspects of life in Powys.

“Without the input of volunteers, many services simply would not exist.”

Kathryn Silk (left) with Dave Gilbert

A highlight of the events was the surprise presentation of certificates of recognition to volunteers by the High Sheriff.

L-R Kathryn Silk, Katie McPheat and Dill

Kathryn Silk said: “During my time in office, it’s been a privilege to meet so many people involved in volunteering throughout the county and to witness first-hand the impact of their work.

“Volunteers contribute so much to their communities, and it’s been fantastic to hear how rewarding they find the experience.

L-R Kathryn Silk and Welshpool Hub volunteer Nick Howells

“I truly value my relationship with PAVO and their continued support of Powys’ incredible volunteer network.”

L-R Tracy Lewis, Kathryn Silk

Looking ahead, ‘Volunteering in Powys’ aims to address current challenges in the voluntary sector.

Clair Swales continued: “Across Wales, around 30% of people are engaged in volunteering. In Powys, we stand out with an impressive 42%.

Kathryn Silk (left) with Hay Castle Volunteers

“But we are not immune to the national volunteer crisis - recruitment and retention remain ongoing challenges.

Kathryn Silk (left) with John McMahon

“Through ‘Volunteering in Powys’ - and together with our volunteering delivery partners across the county, including Community Support Centres and Volunteer Bureaux - we aim to support organisations in creating strong, welcoming environments where volunteers feel valued and can thrive.”

List of volunteers recognised at the events

L- R, Bob Jones, Kathryn Silk, Carl Hyde

Claire Bidgood and Rhedyn

Claire and her trained search-and-rescue dog Rhedyn volunteer with Brecon Mountain Rescue. Her twin sons also assist in training, keeping Rhedyn sharp for emergency responses.

Hay Castle Volunteers

L-R Jules Lock, Kathryn Silk

Hay Castle Volunteers guide visitors through the castle’s rich history, assist with exhibitions and events, maintain the grounds, and mentor new team members to support the daily running of this cultural heritage site.

Dave Gilbert

Dave supports Brecon Phoenix Boxing Club, offering people of all ages, particularly young people, a safe space to develop boxing skills, build confidence and resilience, and foster a strong sense of community and personal responsibility.

L-R Kathryn Silk, Claire, Trystan and Cenydd Bidgood

Carl Hyde and Bob Jones

Carl and Bob coach Newtown’s U13 and U14 rugby teams, teaching rugby and life skills, creating a supportive environment focused on personal development and building positive futures.

Jules Lock

Jules played a key role in creating Swan End of Life Care at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital and has served as the lead volunteer for over 10 years. She supports bereavement cafes for patients, families, and staff dealing with the loss of a colleague.

Tracy Lewis

Tracy runs community clubs combating loneliness, coaches netball, organises events, and secured funding for Llanbister hall’s new building - supporting wellbeing, fitness, and connection across age groups.

John McMahon

John volunteers as a driver for Llanwrtyd Wells Community Transport, including following the Community Shopping Bus each week in his own vehicle to make sure passengers have enough space to bring their shopping home

Katie McPheat and Dill

Katie and Dill are a longtime search-and-rescue team for Brecon Mountain Rescue. Now retired, Dill serves as the first official wellbeing dog with the Welsh Ambulance Service

Charlotte Osborne

Charlotte volunteers at Talgarth Community Library, helping extend opening hours, engaging younger visitors, and coordinating events

Welshpool Hub Volunteers

Welshpool Hub Volunteers drive a wide range of vital services, from Warm Spaces to social events, offering warmth, friendship, and support to people of all ages in the local community.