Plant treats for garden lovers at Cholmondeley Castle Gardens this Sunday

Martin Blow of Plant Hunters' Fairs said: "We are really excited to be back at Cholmondeley Castle Gardens and have pulled out all the stops to get our biggest line-up of 36 specialist nurseries and garden accessories attending. As always, the stalls are selected to give the highest quality and widest range of plants, and we have many RHS Gold Medallists and National Collection Holders attending. So, whether your garden is sunny or shady; wet or dry; sheltered or exposed you will find the perfect plant for your plot.”

“And if you’ve recently caught the gardening bug, the nursery folk are always happy to share their expertise to help you select the best plants for your own unique garden. And there’s always something unusual and different for the plant connoisseur. Plus, wonderful gardening accessories are available for those finishing touches”.

Cholmondeley Castle

“The gardens at Cholmondeley Castle will be bursting with spring colour and full of inspiration for your own garden. There is always something new to see and lots to explore. Visitors can enjoy the tranquil and romantic Temple and Folly Water Gardens, Glade, Arboretum and ornamental woodland. Tower Hill offers the opportunity to enjoy a woodland ramble amongst interesting shrubs and trees. You can also wander the historic Parkland and walk around the Deer Park Mere nature trail to enjoy the tranquil surroundings, wildlife and spectacular views of Cholmondeley Castle itself.”

Cholmondeley Castle Gardens

This fabulous garden and plant fair provide the ideal day out for you and your family and runs from 10am-5pm on Sunday, 27 April. Dogs on leads are welcome. Refreshments available. The gardens are located between A41 and A49 (SY14 8HN for Satnav). Please see planthuntersfairs.co.uk for full details of nurseries attending and ticket information.

Plant Fair at Cholmondeley Castle Gardens