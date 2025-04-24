New National Writers Set For Pentabus

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Pentabus National Young Writers launches the next generation of rural writing talent. The eight chosen from ninety-eight applications, are:

Roisin Ann Bonar, a Welsh actor and writer who started off in Pentabus Local Young Writers and played Tor on the S4C series Anfamol.

Jacob Ethan Tanner, a Welsh writer and actor recently seen in Backstairs Billy in the West End.

Disabled writer, actor and dramaturg Lucy Heathcote.

Emma-Louise Howell, a writer from East Anglia whose debut play won RADA’s Michael Ross award.

Eilidh Nurse, originally from a small fishing town in rural Scotland and winner of the Rose Theatre’s New Writing Festival and the Originals Playwriting Award.

Dramaturg, script-reader and writer Noor Sobka.

Mackenzie Steed, a working-class writer from Newport.

Katie Walker-Cook, an actor and writer whose work has featured on BBC Radio 4.

These emerging writers will work with Pentabus, the nation’s rural theatre company, and award-winning production company Rural Media, to create short plays for digital platforms. The National Young Writers will be given masterclasses and support to create their own original work, which will be performed released in October 2025.

Last year’s National Young Writers pieces, released on Rural Media’s ArtFlicks channel, are available on TikTok at: tiktok.com/@art_flicks.

Pentabus has been running Young Writers for 11 years and launched many careers. Recent graduates include Rhys Warrington, who has been commissioned as part of the Welsh National Theatre’s debut season, Chloë Lawrence-Taylor, whose show Personal Values is currently playing Hampstead Downstairs, and Kit Withington, whose play Heart Wall comes to the Bush next year and who was commended for the Tinniswood award for her Radio 4 Drama Nearly Light.

Former graduates include Tom Wentworth, who went on to a full commission from the company (Little Bits of Ruined Beauty), and has written for ITV and BBC Four, Liv Fowler, shortlisted for the Tinniswood Award for her Radio 4 Drama Happy Hour, and current Jerwood Writer in Residence and Olivier-nominee Liv Hennessy (Vardy V Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial), who will be teaching on this year’s National Young Writers.

Pentabus Head of Engagement, Joanna Freeman, commented on the announcement: “We're delighted to be playing host to some of the best young writers across the UK for our National Young Writers course. This is a unique opportunity to develop their practice, with support from digital arts specialists at Rural Media, and our Jerwood Writer in Residence, Liv Hennessy.”

Elle While, Artistic Director of Pentabus, added: “It has been such a pleasure to read the work of our newest cohort of National Young Writers. From the variety and strength of their voices, I am sure that they will soon be joining the brilliant success stories of our graduates from over the years, gaining recognition and acclaim for their work across the sector and beyond.”