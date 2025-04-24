Gardeners warned over 'destructive' insect ruining hedges this April

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Sophie Thorogood, pest prevention expert at Pest-Stop, explains why April is the most critical time to take action - and how you can stop an infestation before it starts.

Why box tree moths are back this April

“April is the beginning of the box tree moth's lifecycle here in the UK,” says Sophie.

“As temperatures rise, adult moths emerge and begin laying their eggs on the underside of box tree leaves.”

“Within days, the eggs hatch into hungry caterpillars that feed voraciously on foliage, often unnoticed until the damage is done.”

These caterpillars not only strip the leaves but can also spin dense, sticky webbing that further weakens the plant, causing irreversible damage.

“By the time webbing becomes visible, the infestation is usually well underway,” Sophie warns. “That’s why early monitoring is key.”

Five signs your box hedge could be under attack

To reduce the risk of irreversible damage from box tree moths, gardeners should inspect their box trees regularly, especially during spring and summer. Key signs include:

Green-yellow caterpillars with black heads Webbing in and around the foliage Skeletonised leaves or thinning patches Adult moths (White-winged with a brown border) Sudden browning on what was previously a healthy growth

An eco-friendly solution

To help protect your garden without reaching for harsh chemicals, Sophie recommends using a moth trap – a reusable, pesticide-free trap that uses a pheromone lure to attract and capture male moths.

“By trapping male moths early in the season, you interrupt the breeding cycle and stop the next generation before it even begins,” she explains.

“It’s a safe and sustainable way to monitor activity and reduce infestations before the larvae cause significant damage.”

Simple to use and weather-resistant, the trap provides season-long protection and can be refilled with pheromones for continuous monitoring.

How to use the trap effectively

To get ahead of the first wave, Sophie recommends setting traps as early as possible:

Set up traps in early April to detect the first wave of adult moths

Hang one trap per box hedge area, ideally at chest height within the foliage

Replace the pheromone lure every 3 months or when moth activity increases

Regularly check and empty the trap to monitor population trends

Keep your box trees protected all season long

“Box tree moths don’t just appear once,” adds Sophie. “They go through several generations between April and October – so it’s vital to monitor all season long.”

“The box tree moth trap provides peace of mind for gardeners who want to protect their landscapes without resorting to chemical treatments.”

By acting early and staying consistent, gardeners can enjoy healthy, thriving hedges throughout the year without the worry of sudden dieback or pest damage.

For more expert advice on tackling spring pests, visit pest-stop.com