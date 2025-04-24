Autumn Fungi Foray at Soulton's "As You Like It" Wood: In aid of UK Sepsis Trust

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

On Saturday, 4 October, the Shropshire Fungus Group and Soulton Hall are offering a special, free one-day fungi foray through the enchanting woodlands linked to William Shakespeare’s beloved play.

This unique event is also concerned with raising awareness and will encourage donations for the UK Sepsis Trust.

Fungus: Lepiota cristata

Led by experts from the Shropshire Fungus Group, attendees will have rare public access to Soulton Wood in its autumnal splendour, uncovering the diverse and often overlooked fungal treasures that thrive in this historically and literarily significant environment. From vibrant caps to subtle earth tones, autumn is the ideal time to witness the incredible variety of mushrooms and toadstools that call these woods home.

The event draws inspiration from Shakespeare’s evocative lines in As You Like It: "From hour to hour, we ripe and ripe, And then, from hour to hour, we rot and rot; And thereby hangs a tale,” highlighting the natural cycles observed in the fungal kingdom.

As places are limited, securing your spot early is highly recommended. While there is no charge for admission, the Ashton family would be incredibly grateful for any donations you might consider making to the UK Sepsis Trust and suggest £15 is a suitable sum to consider.

UK Sepsis Trust is a vital charity working to save lives and improve outcomes for individuals affected by sepsis.

A spokesman for the Ashton family said: "We are delighted to be supporting Sepsis UK via this event: sepsis is a serious condition where the body reacts severely to an infection. While anyone can be affected, it can be particularly challenging for the very young, the elderly, and those with weaker immune systems. Globally, many people are affected by sepsis each year, and sadly, it claims lives. In the UK, there are many thousands of cases annually. Prompt recognition and treatment are crucial because sepsis can progress quickly, and delays can have significant consequences. Raising awareness helps people understand the importance of seeking timely medical help. The UK Sepsis Trust works hard to improve understanding of this condition, and supporting them can make a real difference for those affected."

Tickets can be secured at soultonhall.co.uk/event/charity-autumn-fungi-foray-at-soulton-with-shropshire-fungus-group.