Asmodee brings its curated Father’s Day board game essentials to Shropshire

Ticket to Ride: Europe

Players: 2–5 | Age: 8+







Asmodee Board Game

A timeless strategy game that takes players on a cross-continental rail adventure. Build train routes through iconic European cities, outwit opponents, and earn your place as the ultimate railway baron. Perfect for dads who love travel, maps, or a bit of light-hearted rivalry.







Piles

Players: 2–8 | Age: 8+







Fast, frantic, and full of laughs. Piles is a rapid-reaction card game where split-second decisions and quick hands win the day. Great for group gatherings and family game nights that end in giggles.







Just One

Players: 3–7 | Age: 8+







A cooperative word game that’s all about clever clues and creative thinking. One guess, one word per player — and no duplicates allowed. Ideal for dads who enjoy teamwork and language-based games.







Azul: Duel

Players: 2 | Age: 10+







This sleek, two-player version of the hit tile-laying game Azul is perfect for dads who appreciate smart strategy and stunning design. A satisfying balance of calm planning and competitive edge.







Dobble Giant

Players: 2–12 | Age: 6+







Take the classic matching game outdoors with this larger-than-life edition of Dobble. It’s high-energy, family-friendly fun that’s great for Father’s Day garden parties or beachside play.







Codenames

Age: 10+







Espionage meets wordplay in this clever party game. Split into teams, give cryptic clues, and try to identify your fellow agents before the other side does. A brilliant choice for sharp-witted dads and competitive crews.







Catan (6th Edition)

Players: 3–4 | Age: 10+







For the dad who loves game nights, Catan is a modern classic. Trade, build, and strategies your way to victory in this dynamic resource management game. With its high replay value and iconic status, it’s a must-have for every board game collection.







Whether it’s a fast-paced family frenzy or a one-on-one showdown, these games offer the ultimate way to press pause, play together, and celebrate dad in style this Father’s Day.





