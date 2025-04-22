Training firm secures funding for UK's first AI learning lab

The funding will enable The School of Coding to fit out its new premises in central Birmingham and launch the country’s first AI learning lab. The new centre, which will help businesses of all sizes to make the most of AI technology, is expected to create 50 new jobs in the year ahead.

The School of Coding delivers training on topics ranging from computer skills and digital entrepreneurship to cybersecurity, software development and health tech. It has partnerships with local authorities and education providers and also runs classes on coding skills for children.

School of Coding was established in 2017 in Wolverhampton by Manny Athwal who was later joined by his wife Sandeep. The business now also has offices in Telford, Dublin and India and delivers training in 17 countries. It currently employs around 95 staff in the UK, with a further 200 overseas. School of Coding previously received funding from the first Midlands Engine Investment Fund in 2023.

Manny Athwal, founder and CEO, said: “AI is here to stay and it is important that companies learn to use it ethically and in a way that will advance their business. Our aim is to democratise access to technology education. This new hub will help us reach more businesses and individuals and give them the skills they need to prosper in the digital economy. We hope to make this the first in a national network of tech hubs where people can come together to learn and innovate.”

David Tindall, Senior Investment Manager at the British Business Bank, said: “The British Business Bank supports businesses with strong growth potential. School of Coding previously received investment from the first Midlands Engine Investment Fund in 2023. This second round of funding underlines how the Midlands Engine Investment Fund II is continuing to empower small businesses as they continue to grow - in this case, leading the way in an industry that is continually developing.”

Ryan Cartwright of FDC added: “Manny and Sandeep have built a great business, one that is helping to deliver the digital skills we need to drive business growth and create a modern, prosperous economy. We are pleased to be able to support them with the launch of this new centre, which will be the first in the UK, and will provide sector-specific training to help regional businesses harness the benefits of AI.”