Shrewsbury Hard of Hearing meeting
The Next Meeting of the Shrewsbury Hard of Hearing group will take place on Monday, May 12 from 2 pm to 4 pm at United Reformed Church Hall (near English Bridge) Coleham Head Shrewsbury.
By contributor Donald Taylor
Entry through door at rear of Church from Abbey Foregate or Church car park. Free Car Parking.
The speaker will be Ian Barrett talking about Shropshire Deaf Children's Society. There will be tea and coffee afterwards followed by a raffle. In June we have our Summer outing to Trentham Gardens. In December we have our Christmas lunch.
Come along and make new friends .