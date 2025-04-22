Oswestry care home brings generations together to celebrate Global Intergenerational Week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Bluebell View have been bridging the generational gap by welcoming in children from Moreton Hall Primary School, as it celebrated Global Intergenerational Week, which ran between April 24 and 30. Children from Moreton Hall Primary School were invited along to the care home to build relationships with some of its elderly residents at Bluebell View Care Home.

The care home highlighted the importance of sharing life stories between those young and old. The special week emphasised that experiences can be celebrated with each other, no matter how old you are.

The celebrations involved residents at Bluebell View and children from Moreton Hall Primary School making and exchanging friendship bracelets. The home often hosts visits from Moreton Hall Primary School who are aged between eight and nine years old for their regular stay and chat sessions, which unites the different generations together.

Resident at HC-One’s Bluebell View Care Home with her friendship bracelet

Michelle Middleton-Price, Bluebell View Care Home Manager, said: “It is lovely to see these relationships developing. We are thrilled with the nurturing of friendship which is emerging between the youngsters and our elders here at Bluebell View.

“It’s heart-warming how kind and thoughtful the children are, and we are looking forward to seeing how this progresses."