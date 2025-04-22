One of Shropshire's oldest Baptist chapels uncovers original baptismal pool
Broseley Baptist Chapel is one of the counties oldest free churches still being used for weekly worship. However the last time any baptisms were carried out was about 1990. Since then the pool has remained covered with few people even aware of its existence. This Easter the pool was opened again and put to use with two baptisms carried out by regional minister David Ellis. Amazingly although it has been left in its original condition since the chapel was built in 1741, the pool still held water. Amazing what can be done with some Broseley bricks and a bit of local clay!
It is thought that the pool was originally filled from an underground spring next to the church. But this was diverted long ago, so this time a rather less organic hosepipe was used!
Sue Pritchard, who was baptised along with her niece Lucy Pritchard said: "It was a wonderful and uplifting experience, and the perfect way to celebrate Easter. I was grateful though that the pool was slightly heated this time. The spring water must have been an experience for the truely hardy believers! "