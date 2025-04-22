One of Shropshire's oldest Baptist chapels uncovers original baptismal pool

The Baptismal pool at Broseley Baptist Chapel has been covered up for 35 years, but this Easter weekend it was opened up and filled again for a special Baptism service. On re opening the pool was found to be in largely original condition, fashioned from local Broseley bricks and clay. Despite being left untouched for so long, it still held water. It is thought that the pool was originally filled from an underground spring next to the church. But this was diverted long ago, so this time a rather less organic hosepipe was used!

Sue Pritchard, who was baptised along with her niece Lucy Pritchard said: "It was a wonderful and uplifting experience, and the perfect way to celebrate Easter. I was grateful though that the pool was slightly heated this time. The spring water must have been an experience for the truely hardy believers! "

Regional Minister David Ellis visited from Birmingham to carry out the Easter baptisms in the historic pool of Broseley Baptist Chapel

The pool was built in 1741 and is in original condition

The congregation were joined by family and friends to help celebrate the historic occassion

After the service everyone celebrated with tea and cake