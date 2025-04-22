Car chargers for Ellesmere Comrades Club
The Comrades Club at Ellesmere has been in existance for well over 100 years. It has always tried to provide whatever activities and services are wanted or needed and been flexible in it's outlook to change and grow in the best direction for the community - who can still remember the fun of coach trips to the coast in the days before cars were commonplace, or been grateful for a delicious meal and a friendly chat delivered to their door during lockdown?
One big change happening now is the move to electric cars and with this in mind the club has installed two electric car chargers.
These are available 24/7 and it's not necessary to be a member to use them. There are also plans afoot to cover the roof in solar panels as soon as funding is available.
Customers using the chargers during opening times may also like to enjoy a coffee while they wait, or perhaps delicious breakfast or Sunday lunch.