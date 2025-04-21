Tattoo artist helping breast cancer survivors fall back in love with their bodies

After hearing stories from breast cancer survivors, Lauren considered specialising in areola tattooing to help women and men affected to reclaim their bodies after mastectomies and reconstructive surgeries. “Over the years, I have heard so many stories and seen many scars. It has shown me that some people get tattoos to cover up the past and move forward.”

With the help of the transferrable skills she gained from her years of experience in traditional tattooing, Lauren has found a niche in creating realistic nipples or bespoke designs to cover scars. In addition to areolas, Lauren also provides a range of other medical tattooing services designed to help breast cancer survivors such as colour correction, scar camouflage, and enhancements made to previous semi-permanent nipple tattoos.

Lauren’s talent and compassion has not gone unnoticed. Earlier this year, Lauren was invited to speak at Terrible Titties Breast Cancer Support Group, a West Midlands support group, about areola restoration. In addition to supporting members of local support groups, Lauren has also been speaking with local hospitals and charities with the hope to help one survivor per month. In addition to the free tattoos Lauren is providing, she hopes to become a registered artist with the Nipple Innovation Project (NiP), the UK’s first mastectomy tattoo charity, in the coming months.

Lauren getting certified from the areola academy founder Lucy Thompson.

According to Cancer Research UK statistics, around 56,800 people are diagnosed with breast cancer every year. These figures showcase the need for personalising reconstructive care after treatment. With figures like this in mind, Lauren is working to establish a pay-it-forward program in the West Midlands, with the aim to help more people who might not be able to afford restorative care.

“Speaking to so many survivors in the last year has been inspirational. I feel a strong, personal connection with every one of my clients and am invested in their story. It is important for me to help them turn something that negatively impacts their confidence into something they are really happy with. For me, it’s not just about art, its about making people feel comfortable and confident in their skin.”

Lauren’s journey into medical tattooing stems from her Nan, a breast cancer survivor, who underwent a double mastectomy when Lauren was a teenager. Recalling her Nan’s experience, she empathised with how survivors might feel after reconstructive surgery. “So many people I speak to just want to feel like themselves again. Some of them have work done that they regret. I have met many people with poor quality medical tattoos. I felt that I could do something about it by using the skills I have refined over the last decade and ultimately help people feel happy in their skin again.”

Lauren at work

Last year, Lauren completed Level 4 CPD Advanced Areola Training with the Lucy Thompson Areola Academy, gaining a well-established, well-respected certification. Through Wildflower Tattooing, Lauren is offering free initial consultations in a private studio located near Birmingham. She believes that an important part of the process is having a safe, comfortable space for individuals looking for medical tattoos, allowing them to feel more at ease throughout the process.

Her clients agree “I can’t recommend Lauren enough. My nipples are fab. She was so kind, professional, and welcoming. I have to say, if your lack of nipples makes you feel down, give her a shout. You will not be sorry”

Looking to the future, Lauren is looking for ways to expand the services and continue collaborating with local hospitals and charities in the aim of reaching more individuals looking to fall back in love with their bodies after mastectomies and breast cancer treatment. “To be even a small part of a client’s journey, to me, is so powerful. Watching clients fall back in love with their bodies brings me so much joy. I am so thankful I have been able to use my skills to bring people happiness again after such a dark time in their lives.”

If you are interested in learning more about the work that Lauren does at Wildflower Tattooing, please visit her website wildflowertattoo.co.uk or reach out to her on Facebook , Instagram @wildflowertattooing or via WhatsApp on 07424 807245.