Spring Repair Café in Ludlow this weekend

Apart from TVs and kettles, anything is welcomed and the repair team will, as always, do its best to send items home fixed and working again although sometimes a repair just isn’t possible.

This is a drop-off event, with owners leaving their items once they have been booked in with a repairer and returning to collect them between 11.30am and 12.15pm.

Please note that items must be cleaned or, in the case of clothing, washed, before being brought to the Elim Church for repair.

There is no charge but donations are invited to help the Repair Café keep going.

Everything repaired makes a small difference to our planet and saves money too!

Ludlow Repair Café is seeking new repairers for its team. Anyone interested can come along to the Elim Church, at the back of the Smithfield car park, between 9.30am and 11.30am on 26 April and find out what happens at a café event.

For more information, contact Di Lyle on 07786 620 624 or email ludlowrepaircafe@gmail.com