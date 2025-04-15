Work begins on new greyhound track at Dunstall Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The UK’s newest greyhound track is being developed with a view to opening by late autumn of this year where fixtures will align with the site’s existing horseracing operation.

Work to build new onsite kennel facilities, which will meet stringent standards set by the Greyhound Board of Great Britain (GBGB), is already underway and should be completed by mid-May.

In partnership with the Sports Turf Research Institute (STRI), work will then commence on the new track which will be positioned inside the racecourse, in full view of the venue’s 25,000-capacity grandstand.

The introduction of greyhound racing to Dunstall Park extends the site’s existing provisions which include 83 annual horseracing fixtures, a 672 square-metre conference and wedding reception facility, a 54-room Holiday Inn Hotel and grandstand restaurant.

David Evans, Regional General Manager at Arena Racing Company, said introducing greyhound racing to Dunstall Park will mark a milestone moment for the sport on a national level.

“Wolverhampton Racecourse is one of the region’s most established sport, entertainment and lifestyle venues, attracting 120,000 visitors annually,” said David.

“The site’s existing facilities and reputation makes it a fantastic location to establish a landmark new venue for greyhound racing in the UK where we can continue work to promote the sport to new audiences.

“At the heart of this development is our commitment to greyhound welfare and homing by working closely with our homing partners to ensure all greyhounds can enjoy a happy, healthy, retirement when their racing careers end.

“Although we don’t have a definitive opening date, it is our intention to be fully operational by late autumn where our present operation at Perry Barr Stadium in Birmingham will be moved.”

Dunstall Park Greyhounds will, in due course, become the new home to several high-profile competitions including two original classic events - the Premier Greyhound Racing Oaks and Premier Greyhound Racing St Leger.

The track will inherit much of the racing schedule currently operated by Perry Barr Stadium, with Arena Racing Company intending to offer roles to all members of staff employed at the Birmingham track ahead of its closure. No date for Perry Barr’s final fixture has yet been set.

Dave added: “Delivering a seamless transition to our racing operation from Perry Barr to Dunstall Park is a number one priority.

“We’ll continue to work closely with our contractors, trainers and colleagues to ensure opening night is an event greyhound racing in the UK can be truly proud of.”

Arena Racing Company is the UK’s largest horse and greyhound racing group and operates 16 racecourses and five greyhound stadia including Newcastle, Sunderland, Nottingham and Central Park in Kent.

It also manages multiple golf courses and hotels, including the Holiday Inn onsite at Dunstall Park.