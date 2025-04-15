Cambrian Heritage Railways steaming into 2025 operating season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Phil Bradley, Head of Operations & Retail said: “Building on the success of our 2024 steam operations we are happy that Austin is returning for the 2025 steam running dates between Oswestry and Weston Wharf. Austin 1 will be in operation on principal holidays and weekends through out the year, Off peak services will operate with heritage diesel traction”. He continued “building on last year’s success our prices have been held and the timetable has been supplemented with a range of special events and activities.

Austin 1 operating towards Oswestry in September 2024

Rob Williams Chief Mechanical Engineer for CHR explained: “Austin 1 is a 6 wheeled industrial saddle tank loco built by Kitson in 1935, it spent its working like within the car plant at Longbridge. The loco is an ideal size for CHR Oswestry to Weston public service and is well liked by the crews”.

Austin 1 at Weston Wharf

Austin 1 will enter service with CHR on Easter Sunday when it operates services between Oswestry & Weston Wharf. First train leaves Oswestry Station at 1100... services restart for CHR’s 2025 season on Good Friday.

For more information please visit our new website at cambrianrailways.com