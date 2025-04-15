Building work underway on affordable bungalow development in Wem

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The initiative, born from Morris & Company’s strategic land disposal scheme in Wem, directly addresses the need for accessible housing in the region. The development will feature three two-bedroom bungalows and one three-bedroom bungalow, tailored to meet the specific requirements of the Wem community.

Building on a successful history of works with Housing Plus Group, this project reinforces the shared vision of both organisations to expand and improve opportunities within local communities.

Reflecting its commitment to responsible construction, Morris Property will adhere to the standards of the Considerate Constructors Scheme throughout the build. This ensures that the project is executed with the utmost safety, respect for the environment, and a focus on maximising positive impacts for the local community.

"We are excited to commence work on this vital development in Wem," said James West, Chief Operating Officer at Morris Property. "Our team is dedicated to delivering exceptional homes while maintaining the highest standards of community consideration throughout every phase of construction."

Steve Swann, Senior Development Manager at Housing Plus Group, added, " "We’re really proud to be delivering these new bungalows in Wem, helping to meet the need for quality, affordable homes in the area. This project is all about giving local residents the opportunity to live in well-designed, accessible housing that truly meets their needs."

With completion planned for October 2025, this project marks another milestone in Morris Property’s legacy as a fifth-generation family business, dedicated to building, restoring, and leasing properties for over 150 years.