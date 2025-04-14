Shropshire Star
Wellington Collectors' Fair - a great day out this Easter!

Come along and grab a bargain in Wellington this weekend.

By contributor Bob Eastwick
Published
Last updated
All the proceeds from Terri's stall go towards Next Steps Cat Rescue (Shropshire).
Get ready for our big Easter event this Saturday (19 April) at the Belmont Hall, Wellington.

We have something for everyone including coins, badges, jewellery, militaria, books, DVDs, toys, clothes, all kinds of assorted bric-a-brac and much, much more.

Entry to the event is free and parking adjacent to the hall is free all day.

Lots of interesting things for sale on Sandra's stall.
We also have refreshments available at very reasonable prices.

For more information or to book a table, please call Bob Eastwick on 01952 371626.

Pauline sells a wide range of beautiful Sentiment Jewellery.
