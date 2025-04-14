Shropshire homebuilder donates £1,500 to housing support charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The charity, located near the Silkin Meadows and Scarlet View developments, currently has 69 units of accommodation, 41 supported accommodation and 28 transitional housing.

Mandie Mulloy, Chief Executive Officer at YMCA Wellington & District, said: “Our housing projects provide a much-needed service for the young people in the local community and help with the repurposing of a historical building.

“We also operate The Holly Project, in providing innovative Child Sexual Exploitation Survivor support services for survivors aged 18 and above and their families.

“We are truly grateful to Barratt Homes for their donation, it will make a massive difference – not just for the young people we work with but for the entire local community.”

The £1,500 donated will be split evenly between two different projects, with half the funding going towards the 80th year anniversary of VE Day celebration on the 8th May and the other half being put towards a new portacabin and groups area.

This new area is designed to be versatile and allow the young people space to learn new skills and work together in groups or one-to-one sessions with their support workers.

Mandie explains: “The 80th anniversary event aims to celebrate the YMCA’s extensive local history and role within the war while inviting the local community to learn and share their own stories and to continue to give back to the area we live and work in.

“The new groups space is linked to our ongoing project with the local community where a new park was installed in 2024, and we are working towards installing an undercover sports pitch for football, basketball and cricket for the young people and the local community.”

Adrian Evans, Managing Director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: “We are proud to support YMCA Wellington and District and their goal to help young adults achieve their housing goals.

“We hope that this donation can go a long way in assisting the people of Wellington and will encourage others to offer their support to this worthy cause in any way they are able.”

The donation from Barratt Homes, based close to the charity at its Silkin Meadows development in Apley, was made as part of its Community Fund scheme via The Barratt Foundation. It is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the areas in which the housebuilder operates.

