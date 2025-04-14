Shrewsbury hits Full Fibre broadband milestone

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Openreach engineers have been hard at work making full fibre broadband available to more and more local communities, now reaching around 80 per cent of properties across the town.

This once-in-a-generation technology offers a faster, more reliable broadband connection that enables residents to connect multiple devices at gigabit-capable speeds and helps businesses trade online and compete for decades to come.

Residents of Shrewsbury can use Openreach’s full fibre checker to find out if they can already benefit from a better service. To order, they need to contact their broadband provider.

Around 30,000 properties in Shrewsbury can access Full Fibre.

Martin Williams, Openreach’s Regional Director in the west of England, said: "It's important to remember that upgrades don’t happen automatically. People need to place an order through a broadband service provider to take advantage of our cutting-edge network.

“Local households might also be missing out on great deals. Openreach’s network supports a wide range of service providers, meaning you can shop around and find a package and price that works for you.

"We believe that this new network will give businesses an edge and provide families and home-workers with future-proof connectivity. Openreach is committed to delivering a great service that helps the community thrive, supports people to work from home easily, and keeps them connected to loved ones and opportunities.”

Across the whole of Shropshire, more than 120,000 homes and businesses are now able to upgrade thanks to Openreach’s substantial investment and network build.

Full fibre offers a faster, more reliable connection that keeps up with the demands of today’s digital world. Whether streaming your favourite shows, gaming online, making video calls, managing finances, or running a business, fibre keeps everything running smoothly.

Packages from a wide range of broadband providers are increasingly competitively priced, meaning people may pay similar, or even less, per month than their current bill for a vastly improved service.

Openreach’s full fibre network now reaches more than 17 million properties, and the company plans to extend this to 25 million homes and businesses by the end of 2026, with a belief it can reach as many as 30 million by the end of the decade – with the right investment conditions.

