Marches marmalade makers gather for the second Kington Marmalade Competition

The competition is judged by Jane Maggs, founder of the Wild & Fruitful Cooperative and recently named by The Times as “the UK’s greatest authority on marmalade”, and Jane Raven, founder of award-winning Myrtle's Kitchen. It is run by Pam Peek and Gareth Clark, the team behind the Kington Food and Drink Festival. Last year’s inaugural competition saw entries from over 80 enthusiastic marmalade makers. First prizes for the categories were awarded to Celia Kibblewhite and Deborah Wood, with Joanna Morgan of Radnor Preserves scooping the top spot for the professional entries.

The three categories this year are 100% Seville, other citrus – and, new for 2025, an under-14s category. The venue, bar, and café open at 12 noon, the barn will be open to view the entries and results from 12.30pm. Pam Peek of The Grapevine, Kington, says: “We started the marmalade competition as a different way to bring the community together through food - and celebrate this iconic British preserve".

Second Kington Marmalade Competition poster

The event is hosted at The Oxford Arms, Kington, a community-run hub and pub which is fully accessible as well as family- and dog-friendly. With the main building of the pub closed until renovation works can be completed, the event is held across the pub’s ancient cobbled barn, large courtyard, and marquee area. With draught beer and marmalade-themed cocktails flowing at the pop-up bar, and hot food and homemade cakes available from the caravan café, this promises to be a great afternoon.

Competition entry costs £3 per jar of marmalade entered. Pick up an entry form from The Grapevine, High Street, Kington, or Bees Knees Cookshop, Church Street, Kington. Entries close at 5pm on Wednesday April 23. All proceeds are donated to Macmillan Cancer Support.

The Oxford Arms, a historic former coaching inn in Kington, was bought by the local Community Interest Company, Open Arms Kington (OAK), in 2023. The pub is being transformed into a community “hub and pub”. Recently awarded a National Lottery Development grant, The Oxford has hosted over 90 community-based events since June 2023 – led and run by volunteers. Kim Grieg, OAK Community Engagement Officer, says, “We’re delighted to host the Kington Marmalade Competition a second time – last year’s event saw lots of entries and brought a big crowd to support them. It was a great family day, and we’re so happy that The Oxford can continue to provide a venue for initiatives like this”.

Made possible thanks to National Lottery players, Open Arms Kington aims to preserve the building’s rich heritage while returning the space to the community as a venue for events and services, as well as boosting the local economy and providing jobs through its pub and B&B offering.