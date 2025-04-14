Easter fun at The Uplands Care Home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Several members of Shrewsbury Flower Club had a wonderful time creating lovely floral designs with many of the residents at The Uplands. There were carnations, sweet williams, wax flower, lots of garden foliage, and some easter accessories too, resulting in a wonderful display for them to take to their rooms. Watching the residents immersed into this sensory activity was truly magnificent.

Many of our members at Flower Club also donated Easter eggs for the residents, and these were gratefully received.

One resident adding a carnation

So pretty!

Having Fun!

Finished and happy!