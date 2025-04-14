Shropshire Star
Close

Easter fun at The Uplands Care Home

Shrewsbury Flower Club ran an Easter themed flower workshop for some of the residents at The Uplands.

By contributor Jane Williams
Published

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

Several members of Shrewsbury Flower Club had a wonderful time creating lovely floral designs with many of the residents at The Uplands. There were carnations, sweet williams, wax flower, lots of garden foliage, and some easter accessories too, resulting in a wonderful display for them to take to their rooms. Watching the residents immersed into this sensory activity was truly magnificent. 

Many of our members at Flower Club also donated Easter eggs for the residents, and these were gratefully received.

One resident adding a carnation
One resident adding a carnation
So pretty!
So pretty!
Having Fun!
Having Fun!
Finished and happy!
Finished and happy!
Our President, Barbara Evans on the right enjoying a conversation with a resident who was a former member of Shrewsbury Flower Club
Our President, Barbara Evans on the right enjoying a conversation with a resident who was a former member of Shrewsbury Flower Club
Similar stories
Most popular