Easter fun at The Uplands Care Home
Shrewsbury Flower Club ran an Easter themed flower workshop for some of the residents at The Uplands.
By contributor Jane Williams
Published
Several members of Shrewsbury Flower Club had a wonderful time creating lovely floral designs with many of the residents at The Uplands. There were carnations, sweet williams, wax flower, lots of garden foliage, and some easter accessories too, resulting in a wonderful display for them to take to their rooms. Watching the residents immersed into this sensory activity was truly magnificent.
Many of our members at Flower Club also donated Easter eggs for the residents, and these were gratefully received.