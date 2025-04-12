Wolves Foundation: Hiking Heroes supporting two vital charities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Wolves Foundation have linked up with Compton Care to offer a brilliant challenge, whether as an individual, group or business, to take on the Yorkshire Three Peaks.

Taking place on Saturday 14 June, the funds raised from this event will be split equally between both charities to support their vital work in different communities across Wolverhampton and the Black Country.

The 24-mile circular route challenge, which is being led by the Sky Blue Adventures team, will start at 7am with the first climb of the day on Pen y Ghent followed by scaling Whernside, and then followed by the last climb of the day, Ingleborough.

“We are delighted to be offering people the opportunity to take on this fantastic challenge in support of Wolves Foundation and Compton Care,” says Kieron Ansell, head of Foundation business development.

“Trekking over 3 peaks is a big mental and physical challenge but should also be a hugely positive experience and create a real sense of achievement, both with the event itself but also the fundraising.

“As Wolves’ official charity, we rely on generosity from across the community to fundraise for us, which allows us to make a really positive impact in creating opportunities and changing lives for people in Wolverhampton and surrounding areas.

“As a Foundation, we are delighted to be linking up with a charity such as Compton Care with such vast experience of delivering vital services for people from the city and look forward to continuing our working relationship forged over many years by coming together to organise this event.”

Lee Newman, head of fundraising at Compton Care, added: “We are really excited to be collaborating with Wolves Foundation and offering people the chance to take on such a fantastic challenge.

“From caring for people with life limiting conditions to helping the city’s youngsters thrive, Compton Care and Wolves Foundation are there for people when they need us most and we hope that people will join us in June as we make strides together to support our local communities.”

The team will be supported all the way by the organisers’ experienced mountain leaders, as well as benefitting from a great team environment.

There are already plenty of sign-ups ready to take to the Three Peaks but there is still chance to join them - visit events.comptoncare.org.uk/event/hiking-heroes-3peaks/ to find out more.