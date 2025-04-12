Egg-citing family activities at Lilleshall this Easter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

From the 15 to 20 April, Lilleshall will be hosting an Easter Trail, offering a wonderful opportunity for families to explore the beautiful grounds, while solving clues along the way to claim a special treat.

The Easter Trail promises to be a fun-filled adventure for all ages, as families work together to unravel clues. It’s the perfect way to enjoy the outdoors and spend quality time with loved ones this Easter break.

For visitors looking for a less mentally-taxing treat, Lilleshall’s Chapters Restaurant will be serving a delicious lunch on Sunday, 20 April.

Easter Trail

Jennifer Sibbald-Wall, Contract Manager for Lilleshall, said: “We invite families to come along and experience all that Lilleshall has to offer this Easter. With a mix of family fun activities and delicious food, it’s the perfect way to create memories with loved ones, while keeping the children entertained during the school holidays.”

“For the Easter Trail, there is no need to book. Families should just turn up on the day. Tickets cost £3 per child, with adults free – as long they are accompanied by a child!”

Spaces are selling fast for the Easter Sunday Lunch in Chapters, so act quickly to secure your table by contacting the Lilleshall team: lilleshallnsc.co.uk/lilleshall-house-and-gardens/contact-us

For more information about Lilleshall, and all it has got to offer, please visit its website: lilleshallnsc.co.uk/nsc