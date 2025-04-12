'Diversifying income vital for survival' - say charity

Leanne Simcoe, who founded the Little Stars charity during Covid, has also spoken of how the cost of living crises – and rise in mortgages – has hit families they support.

She was speaking to members of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club who invited guests to also hear Leanne’s first talk to the Rotary movement.

She said that since 2020 the charity had given out approximately 60,000 items including clothing, nappies, wipes, toiletries and equipment – and demand was growing.

In addition to a shop located in the Shrewsbury Darwin Centre, the charity has an operations manager who is employed and works with two volunteers in Oswestry as well as corporate volunteers.

“I need to grow our volunteer team, but it isn’t easy,” said Leanne. “The shop in the Darwin Centre has been amazing for us and Social Services are directing people to us.

“Demand is growing and we have already had 20 referrals this month, particularly for nappies and wipes, equipment and clothing to help children with their development.”

She revealed that the charity had received two emergency referrals just before Christmas. In one case, a mum and dad were about to lose their home and Little Stars provided toiletries. The other support was in a domestic abuse case.

The charity had supplied maternity packs to 220 women who were about to give birth and could not provide for themselves due to complex situations. This had been a boom in Shrewsbury and Telford.

Said Leanne: “Poverty is right across our county. There are over 26,000 children living in poverty in our county and 70% of the children are from working families whom we help.

“Children are the next generation and we provide toys and books to help with their growth skills. If they don’t have what they need how is that going to leave us in terms of the way forward.

“We have realised that we are vital and if we didn’t exist there is nowhere else people could get anything. I know we need to grow our voluntary base, but it takes time.

“We are helping more and more children across the county and more and more people are getting to know about us. Last year we spent £8,000 on providing items.

“Poverty is always going to be a difficulty. People who don’t have spare cash are in depravation – and it’s a reality for everyone.

“No matter how complex the situation, everyone deserves to be showing kindness at the time they need it most. It’s ensuring we can help the community providing quality childhood essentials.”

She added that Little Stars is seeing a big increase in demand for their night time project following a rise in bed poverty. The charity was being asked for pyjamas, sheets and beds for children.

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club president David Morris said the club would shortly be having a special meeting to discuss financial requests and support for needy causes.

Anyone wishing to know more about Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club can contact gdmw@hotmail.co.uk

President David Morris said that members were staggered by the sheer size of the deprivation problems in the county and wished Little Stars all good wishes for the future.

“We are currently looking at our funding priorities for the year and hope to be in a position to make some really hard decisions soon. There are currently 190,000 charities in the UK with a further 10,000 new ones being created in 2025 - so far!

“Many people across the county are clearly suffering horrendous personal challenges and Rotary are still working tirelessly to support as many of them as possible.

“However, it is clear that in Shrewsbury we have substantial problems of our own, and we therefore thank all of our residents for continuing to support us in all of our essential charitable work''.