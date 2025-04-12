Dinosaurs roar into GreenWood Family Park for Easter adventure as eco park recruits more than 100 extra team members

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The life-size creatures including a terrifying T-rex and fierce velociraptor will come face-to-face with guests at GreenWood Family Park, near Bangor, as the popular park gears up for the new season.

To coincide with its reopening, the GreenWood team has also recruited more than 100 seasonal team members to look after more than 100,000 visitors expected to enjoy a day in the forest theme park in 2025.

The recent recruitment drive takes GreenWood to a team of 133 going into the first period of peak season, which gets underway on Saturday, 5 April.

Children pet a rabbit in Cwtch Corner

Chris Jones, general manager at GreenWood Family Park, said: “This Easter, we’re bringing an adventure like no other - where families can step back in time and come face-to-face with dinosaurs in our beautiful woodland. Whether you're dodging a T-Rex, taking on our famous rides like the Green Dragon Roller Coaster and Solar Splash, or meeting our cute animals in Cwtch Corner, it promises to be an unforgettable Easter.

“We will also be joined by many of our new recruits for the first time. We’re a proud local employer and love meeting our seasonal staff new and old to help deliver the magic of GreenWood to our guests. Easter always marks the start of peak season for us which necessitates recruiting the additional team members to support guests and provide a vital boost to the local economy.”

As well as the dinosaur invasion, GreenWood’s wide variety of popular rides help to draw the crowds. The Green Dragon is the world’s only people-powered rollercoaster, while Solar Splash was the UK’s first solar-powered water ride. Families can also navigate the Barefoot Trail, ride the Forest Glider, explore Tree Top Towers, and much more.

Boats on the Enchanted River Ride

Guests can save 20 per cent on All Day admission by pre-booking online up to midnight the day before their visit. The roar-some dinosaur adventure is included as part of the All Day Park Pass – as is each and every ride.

Book your trip at greenwoodfamilypark.co.uk