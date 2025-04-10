The Remi Harris Hot Club Trio at Ludlow Assembly Rooms
Join us Ludlow Assembly Rooms for an enthralling evening of Gypsy Jazz and Blues on Friday, 25 April.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
"Remi Harris is one of the great guitarists we have in this country, an absolutely extraordinary musician" Jamie Cullum, BBC Radio 2
"Remi is a phenomenal player specialising in both Gypsy Jazz, and Blues guitar. He's a true master of both genres. His live performances have audiences totally mesmerised with his artistry, virtuosity, musicality, and deeply felt passion for his music” . Martin Taylor MBE
"Brilliant!!!! Your playing is spectacular” Peter Frampton
One of the UK’s most exciting guitarists, Remi Harris is joined by double bassist Tom Moore and rhythm guitarist Chris Nesbitt to present an enthralling evening of Gypsy Jazz and Blues. Combining musical virtuosity with passion and flair, this dynamic trio deliver a mesmerising show inspired by Django Reinhardt, Peter Green, Wes Montgomery, Jimi Hendrix and Joe Pass.
When: Friday, 25 April
Where: Ludlow Assembly Rooms, Castle St. Ludlow. SY8 1AZ
Time: Doors 7.30pm
Tickets: £18. Box office: 01584 878141