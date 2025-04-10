Shropshire Star
The Remi Harris Hot Club Trio at Ludlow Assembly Rooms

Join us Ludlow Assembly Rooms for an enthralling evening of Gypsy Jazz and Blues on Friday, 25 April.

Published
Last updated

"Remi Harris is one of the great guitarists we have in this country, an absolutely extraordinary musician" Jamie Cullum, BBC Radio 2

"Remi is a phenomenal player specialising in both Gypsy Jazz, and Blues guitar. He's a true master of both genres. His live performances have audiences totally mesmerised with his artistry, virtuosity, musicality, and deeply felt passion for his music” . Martin Taylor MBE

The Remi Harris Hot Club Trio
The Remi Harris Hot Club Trio

"Brilliant!!!! Your playing is spectacular” Peter Frampton

Remi Harris
Remi Harris

One of the UK’s most exciting guitarists, Remi Harris is joined by double bassist Tom Moore and rhythm guitarist Chris Nesbitt to present an enthralling evening of Gypsy Jazz and Blues. Combining musical virtuosity with passion and flair, this dynamic trio deliver a mesmerising show inspired by Django Reinhardt, Peter Green, Wes Montgomery, Jimi Hendrix and Joe Pass.

  • When: Friday, 25 April

  • Where: Ludlow Assembly Rooms, Castle St. Ludlow. SY8 1AZ

  • Time: Doors 7.30pm

  • Tickets: £18. Box office: 01584 878141

