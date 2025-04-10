Telford named in top 10 UK’s cheapest cities for university students, according to latest study

A new study by Best Financial Planners has revealed the UK’s most affordable university cities and the results might just surprise you. The study analysed 100 cities across the country, using a data-driven approach to work out where students can truly stretch their student loan the furthest. To ensure a well-rounded picture of affordability, they examined 14 key factors, including average rent, transport, grocery costs, and entertainment expenses, all of which were scaled, weighted, and combined to produce the final rankings.

The methodology gave heavier importance to essentials like rent, utilities, and transport (each weighted at 12%), while still factoring in lifestyle and social expenses such as dining out, fitness, cinema tickets, and even how many coworking spaces or tours under £20 were on offer. The research drew from publicly available data including the Office for National Statistics, Numbeo, Tripadvisor, and Coworker.

Telford claims seventh place in the affordability rankings with a score of 67.09 and it’s a bit of a mixed bag for students. On the plus side, it offers great opportunities for budget-conscious fun, boasting 14 tours under £20, placing it in the top 20 cities for cheap days out. Rent costs average £535 per month, which puts it within the top 20 cheapest cities — not the lowest, but still competitive. The good news continues with Telford’s reputation for cheap caffeine fixes. It ranks third cheapest for a regular cappuccino, a welcome perk for students fuelled by flat whites and revision stress. It also offers affordable groceries (£37.17 per month – 16th cheapest) and internet bills that rank in the top 15 cheapest.

However, not everything in Telford is a bargain. Transport costs are eye-watering, averaging £99.48 per month, which makes it the third most expensive city in the study for getting around. Dining out isn’t cheap either, with meals costing around £64 a month, placing Telford among the top five most expensive cities for eating out. Domestic beer is slightly easier on the wallet, at £64 per month, earning it a spot in the top 25 cheapest cities, but it’s far from the best. Students should also note that while there are opportunities for low-cost tours, there are no coworking spaces under £20, which may be a downside for those who prefer studying outside the house or library.

Southend-on-Sea takes the crown as the most affordable student city in the UK, balancing its coastal charm with practical savings. While rent sits at £529 (16th cheapest), the city boasts ultra-low transport costs (£35), third cheapest utilities (£127.50), and affordable groceries (£35.65 – 8th cheapest). Entertainment is wallet-friendly too, with cinema tickets ranked 2nd cheapest, and students benefit from a decent number of parks and coworking options. Blackburn, in second place, impresses with low rent (£478 – 9th cheapest), cheapest meal costs (£50), and internet at just £25.33 — though higher utility bills (£260) slightly dampen the appeal. Burnley is the budget superstar in third, with £431 rent (2nd cheapest), the cheapest cinema (£5.75), beer (£40), and McMeal (£24) costs in the entire study, plus solid savings on groceries and utilities.

Salford ranks fourth, offering the UK’s cheapest internet (£21), third cheapest transport (£34), and solid scores for food and drink — but it's weighed down by the second highest utility bills (£294.20) and a complete lack of parks. Darlington follows in fifth, with £438 rent (3rd cheapest), beer at £48 (4th cheapest), groceries at £35.60 (6th cheapest), and a cinema ticket for just £6 — though transport is the priciest in the top 10 at £63.50. Hull, in sixth, brings rent at £449 (5th cheapest), groceries at £35.86 (9th cheapest), cheap cinema (£6.12), and top 10 coffee prices, but higher dining and utility costs pull it back slightly. Scunthorpe lands in eighth with high rent (£642) and generally average costs. Worcester, in ninth, plays it safe with no standout bargains or red flags. Meanwhile, Weston-super-Mare rounds out the top 10 with lovely views but the highest rent (£750) and very steep transport (£93.50) — making it more ideal for a seaside day out than a student year-long stay.

On the other hand, London, Oxford, Basingstoke, Edinburgh, Cambridge, Sunderland, Bedford, Sutton Coldfield, Bath, and Manchester ranked as the most expensive cities for university students.

Top 10 cheapest cities for university students: