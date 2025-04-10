Dogs Trust Shrewsbury gives cracking advice on how to have a dog-friendly Easter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

As Easter eggs and other tasty cocoa treats find their way into homes, the charity hopes to raise awareness of the risk that the consumption of chocolate poses to our canine companions.

Chocolate is poisonous to dogs as it contains a substance called theobromine, which dogs and some other animals struggle to metabolise. Symptoms of theobromine poisoning include vomiting, diarrhoea, excessive thirst, excitability, drooling, and potentially seizures and fatal heart problems.

Dried fruits such as grapes, raisins, currants and sultanas are also toxic to dogs and can lead to fatal renal failure, so it’s essential that hot cross buns, Simnel cake, and any other foods containing these dried fruits are kept well away from canine companions too. Contact your vet immediately if you think your dog has eaten chocolate or any of these dried fruits.

Chocolate and some dried fruits are poisonous to dogs but your dog can still have fun at Easter

The charity advises:

Never give your pooch any human chocolate or dried fruits as a treat. Ensure that children and visitors understand why and adhere to this rule too.

If you are hosting an Easter egg hunt, ensure your dog can’t find the chocolate first by keeping them away from the area or on a lead with constant supervision.

Make sure that bins are dog-proof to prevent them from scavenging through rubbish.

Never leave any chocolate, hot cross buns, Simnel cake or dried fruits on tables or kitchen tops where your dog may be able to reach

Teach your dog to move away from something when you ask them to ‘leave it’. This valuable life skill will be helpful if your dog reaches for something they shouldn’t have.

Keep a close eye on your dog whilst out walking to avoid them eating discarded food that is potentially harmful.

Victoria Phillips, Dogs Trust Veterinary Surgeon Manager, says: “Our dogs are part of the family, so owners may want to include them in the Easter celebrations. However, tasty treats such as chocolate eggs and hot cross buns are very bad for our canine friends; eating them can make them poorly and even prove fatal.

“Although when it comes to our dogs we need to maintain a chocolate and raisin-free zone, there are plenty of tasty treats they can enjoy and join in the fun too.

“For example, taking them on their own Easter hunt around the house or garden that includes dog-friendly treats is an excellent way of bonding and stimulating our dogs.

“If you want to try something different, they will happily hunt for tasty treats including cucumber, carrot, strawberries and broccoli. If you hide those, they will have a much healthier Easter than we may have!

“You could also use Easter egg boxes to hide their toys or treats in for them to sniff out and you could set a couple of boxes a little distance apart and, holding your dog’s treats or favourite toy in one hand, slowly start to guide them in a figure of eight around the two boxes. Then reward your dog with a safe, tasty treat or more games!”

For more information and advice about keeping your dog happy and healthy, please visit dogstrust.org.uk/dog-advice