Discover your dream wedding at The Feathers Hotel, Ludlow

Nestled in the heart of Ludlow, this stunning medieval hotel provides the perfect setting to explore wedding ideas, meet talented local suppliers, and start planning the wedding of your dreams. Whether you're envisioning a grand celebration or an intimate affair, you'll find everything you need under one roof.

Organised by Lynda Smallman of LMS Events, this carefully curated wedding fair will bring together a selection of experienced wedding experts, including photographers, florists, bridal boutiques, cake designers, venue stylists, and more. It’s the perfect opportunity to chat with professionals who can help bring your vision to life.

Come along and enjoy a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere where you can browse, gather ideas, and discuss your plans with suppliers who truly understand what makes a wedding special. Whether you're newly engaged or putting the final touches on your big day, this event is a must-visit.

See an example of a wedding at The Feathers

Entry is free, and the first 50 couples will receive a goody bag on arrival. There will also be complimentary fizz and canapes available for Couples. So, bring your partner, friends, or family, and make a day of it!

For more information, contact Lynda Smallman at LMS Events or follow us on social media for updates. Telephone 07980 679575 or email contact@lmsevents.co.uk.