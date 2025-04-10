Clara to shine in prestigious ballet production

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

This is an extraordinary opportunity for Clara, who trains at The Academy for Performing Arts. She is currently experiencing firsthand what it means to be a professional dancer, taking part in rigorous daily rehearsals that include intensive ballet training and coaching from industry professionals. Their journey is a testament to their dedication, discipline, and passion for dance, and they are making the entire community proud.

Clara said: “I started dancing when I was three because I couldn’t stop moving to music. I would jiggle around the house, making my parents watch every little performance, until they decided I belonged on stage and signed me up for lessons.

Clara Jackson

"Dancing feels amazing because it’s fun, exciting, and makes you feel free. Moving to the music is like telling a story without words, and when you finally get a hard move right, it feels like a big achievement. Dancing with friends is the best because you support each other and have fun together. Being on stage is a little scary at first, but once you start, it feels natural, and when people clap, it makes you really proud.

"With EYB, I want to get better at ballet, learn from professionals, and feel more confident on stage. I did an Arts Award project on Darcey Bussell, and I want to be like her one day! I’m excited to learn, perform in a big show, and have fun with other dancers who love it as much as I do!”

Ann Wall (EYB Principal Dancer)

EYB Principal Ann Wall, who will play the role of Swanhilda, spoke about the joy of working with such talented young dancers. A former member of English National Ballet and Ballet Cymru, she shared: "Teaching these young dancers is incredibly rewarding. Watching them develop new skills, gain confidence, and bring their artistry to life on stage is magical. They remind me why I dance – to bring joy, to feel joy, and to connect through dance."

Coppélia is the perfect introduction to ballet for all the family. Full of humour, romance and adventure, the story follows the lovable Franz who becomes smitten with a mysterious, life-like doll created by the quirky Dr. Coppelius. But when Franz’s spirited sweetheart, Swanhilda, decides to uncover the truth, chaos and comedy ensue!

With dazzling costumes, delightful characters, and a jubilant wedding celebration to

end – this timeless tale is sure to leave the whole family smiling.

The English Youth Ballet, established in 1998, is renowned for its commitment to nurturing the next generation of dancers. Many former EYB performers have gone on to join world-renowned companies such as The Royal Ballet, and our local dancers are now following in those same inspiring footsteps.

This is a moment of immense pride for our community—seeing Clara perform alongside some of the best in the industry.

Tickets for Coppélia at Theatre Severn Shrewsbury from 25 – 26 April can be purchased at theatresevern.co.uk.