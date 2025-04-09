Nine-year-old ‘kidney warrior’ hosts Easter party to raise funds for life-saving research

Nine-year-old Harley-Ray Davies was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease aged just five and has spent the past four years learning how to live with her condition. Now, she’s using her story to raise awareness and support others like her by hosting a free community event packed with fun, games, and fundraising.

The event takes place on Saturday, 12 April, from 11am to 3pm at The Archibald Worthington Club in Whitchurch. Families can expect a disco, raffle, stalls, prizes, games, and a special guest appearance from Disney’s Stitch, with food and drinks available to purchase. Entry is free, and all proceeds will go to Kidney Research UK.

Harley-Ray’s mum, Chloe-Jade, will never forget the day her daughter was rushed to hospital when she was five years old: “She had almost see-through skin and was in agony – I was left with no other option but to ring an ambulance. When we arrived at the hospital, investigations quickly started which showed her kidneys were failing. She was very lucky to still be here with us. She then began an intense course of treatment, which was a very distressing time for her.”

Harley-Ray turned out to have a severe kidney infection. She now follows a strict lifestyle to preserve her kidney function and delay the need for dialysis or a transplant, which will one day be inevitable. While she is managing her disease well, there is currently no cure, and life-saving treatments such as dialysis can be gruelling and time-intensive.

Harley-Ray has met her situation with such determination, raising hundreds of pounds for Kidney Research UK through bake sales and sponsored events. Her Easter fundraiser aims to raise even more to support research into better treatments and longer-lasting transplants for children like her.

Lucy Sreeves, executive director at Kidney Research UK said: “Harley-Ray is an inspiration. At just nine years old, she’s already doing so much to raise awareness of kidney disease and support the vital research that could one day change her future. It’s incredible to see young people like her leading the way and we wish her all the best for Saturday!"

Chloe-Jade said: “She’s had to grow up fast, but she’s never let it dull her smile. She's nine years old now and can tell you so much about how her kidneys work, how she drinks lots of water to keep them healthy, and she even teaches her friends about how important kidneys are. She's a very bright and happy little girl and we are incredibly lucky. She is a kidney warrior!”