Close encounters of the furry kind - care home residents are visited by therapy pets

The home was visited by two ponies Moomin and lollipop who caused a great deal of excitement. All of the residents enjoyed the visit, they petted and fed the animals who seemed to appreciate meeting their new friends.

Lollipop Party Ponies says: “The animals have had a wonderful morning! I don’t think they have ever had so much attention! It was lovely to see the residents getting so much pleasure from the visit, I think it is fair to say Moomin and Lollipop have a new fan club!”

Would you like a carrot?

General Manager, Lea-Ann Littler, said: “All our residents are fascinated by animals so we were delighted that Lollipop and Moomin were able to visit. It was brilliant to be able to ask Karen questions about working with the animals and what it is like to look after them. We loved hearing all about their different personalities.”

