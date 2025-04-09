British debut for prodigy pianist "Prelude to Greatness"
A 14-year-old, described as one of the most brilliant of his generation to emerge from the Central School of Music in Moscow is to give his British premier public performance in South Shropshire at the beginning of next month.
Elisey Mysin is already a world renowned award winning pianist. He first played a fragment of a Bach Concerto with an orchestra when he was only 5-years-old and by eight, was performing whole Mozart Concertos to huge audiences.
Recognised internationally for his instinctive, breathless and flawless interpretations he has captured audiences everywhere.
Now for the first time he visits the UK and chooses to give his premier recital at the beautiful Walcot Hall in Lydbury North at 7pm on Saturday, 3 May.
Tickets for this unique evening are available on Walcot Hall website.
Elisey has his own website and YouTube channel with over 342,000 subscribers.