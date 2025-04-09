British debut for prodigy pianist "Prelude to Greatness"

Elisey Mysin is already a world renowned award winning pianist. He first played a fragment of a Bach Concerto with an orchestra when he was only 5-years-old and by eight, was performing whole Mozart Concertos to huge audiences.

Recognised internationally for his instinctive, breathless and flawless interpretations he has captured audiences everywhere.

Elisey Mysin

Now for the first time he visits the UK and chooses to give his premier recital at the beautiful Walcot Hall in Lydbury North at 7pm on Saturday, 3 May.

Elisey Mysin in concert

Tickets for this unique evening are available on Walcot Hall website.

Elisey has his own website and YouTube channel with over 342,000 subscribers.