Yoga-loving great-grandmother celebrates 108th birthday

At the incredible age of 108, Joan is one of the oldest people in the UK and she credits her longevity to ‘a good youth, the delicious food at Isle Court and a bit of yoga.’

Born in Shrewsbury on 30 March 1917, Joan lived through both of the Great Wars. She became a nursery school teacher but during the Second World War she moved to the casualty unit of the Army Records Office where she was given the unenviable role of telling families the tragic news they had lost a loved one.

Joan married Hugh Dyke and they lived all over the UK in places including Yorkshire, Newport and Whitchurch. They had two daughters, Gill and Cynthia, and Joan now has a multi-generational family with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Joan has been at Isle Court for six years and she loves getting involved in all the activities the home has to offer.From walking in the home’s beautiful gardens and the movement-to-music and domino club activities through to enjoying the visiting nursery school children, Joan is showing no signs of slowing down.

Commenting on reaching her 108th birthday Joan said: “I’ve had such a good life. I couldn’t tell you what my favourite memories so far have been, as there have been so many!

I know that the busy life I enjoy here at Isle Court keeps me healthy in mind and body and I particularly love the yoga – and the food.

“It was lovely to celebrate my birthday with my loved ones around me and many thanks to the caring team here at Isle Court for making it all happen.”

Claire Harris, Isle Court, home manager said: “It has been our pleasure to join Joan and her family and friends in celebrating this incredible birthday.

Joan is a very popular member of the Isle Court family and she still manages to take a full and active part in life at the home.”