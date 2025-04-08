'Meet your Candidates' event in Ludlow

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A brief sentence on the Ludlow Residents Group Facebook page at the end of last year prompted six people to express interest in finding out what was involved in becoming a councillor and four of those six have committed to standing for election.

Nine other residents have subsequently come forward which has resulted in new candidates for all of Ludlow’s seven wards.

Two of the wards, Gallows Bank and Rockspring were not contested seats so the candidates are automatically in post as councillors. The seats in the other five wards will be contested.

On 1 May, therefore, there will be elections in five wards, something which has not happened for some considerable time – creating a welcome opportunity for residents in those wards to actually engage with their candidates and understand why they are standing for election to the town council.

The contested wards and their candidates are:

Bringewood:

New candidates Ian Maxwell-Muller and David Ullah standing against Rose Jones and Alan Tapley.

Clee View:

New candidates Andrew Padmore and Matt Taylor standing against Beverley Waite.

Corve:

New candidates Kathy Cowell and Dave Ward standing against Glenn Ginger.

Hayton:

New candidates Pete Addis and James Hepworth standing against Stuart Waite.

Whitcliffe:

New candidates Sebastian Bowen and Robert Owen standing against Tim Gill.

Councillors representing Gallows Bank are Darren Childs, Viv Parry and Ian Scott Bell.

Councillors representing Rockspring are Stacey Harris and Di Lyle.

The Ludlow Residents Group is organising a ‘Meet your Candidates’ event at Ludlow Brewery on Tuesday, 15 April between 7pm and 9.30pm.