Bushcraft activities for young adventurers this Easter holiday

Discover the art of bushcraft at free hands-on adventure sessions for ages 11–17 funded by Oswestry Town Council this Easter half term.

By contributor Lois Winstanley
Published
Last updated

Connect with nature as you learn outdoor skills like fire lighting, shelter building, nature exploration and wood crafts, and pick up lots of bushcraft tips and tricks.

Sessions will be delivered by experienced bushcraft instructors from Woodland Roots at Llandorda Estate. Each session will be tailored with age-appropriate activities. Healthy snacks and drinking water will be provided.

The Oswestry council-funded sessions are free, but spaces are limited and must be booked in advance.

Event information:

  • Date: Thursday 24 April
  • Times: Session 1: 9.30am-1pm (recommended for ages 11-13); Session 2: 1.30-5pm (recommended for ages 14-17)
  • Where: Llanforda Estate (a 9-minute drive from Oswestry)
  • Ages: 11-17 years
  • Cost: Free but booking required
  • Book online: woodlandroots.co.uk/easter-half-term

Once booked, Woodland Roots will be in touch with further information including a consent form which parents/guardians will need to sign.

