Action for our Future event in Church Stretton

With this in mind, Stretton Climate Care is hosting an environmental event on Saturday, 12 April, Action for our Future. Through advice stalls, talks, nature walks and discovery activities, our aims are to:

Inspire local people to get involved with nature and the environment

Help people survive the cost-of-living crisis by reducing their energy bills

Build awareness of environmental issues and what people can do to address them

The event will held at the Mayfair community centre on Saturday, 12 April from 10am to 4pm. Charities such as Shropshire Wildlife Trust, the RSPB, Master Composters, Cuan Wildlife Rescue, The Middle Marches Community Land Trust, High Leasowes nature reserve will all be there.

Find out more at our event on Saturday, 12 April

The Strettons Area Community Wildlife Groups will be introducing youngsters to mini-beasts, there will be wildlife walks, the Church Stretton repair café will be fixing stuff. Marches Energy Agency, Shropshire and Telford Community Energy, Shropshire Climate Action and Stretton Climate Care will all be providing ideas and advice on saving money on energy bills and on decarbonisation. We’ll be featuring local suppliers of heat pumps, solar panels, insulation, and there will be a range of electric vehicles on display.