Travel agents hold quiz night for Air Ambulance Charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Hays Travel team from The Border in Telford town centre organised the event which was held at Hadley United Services Club.

The charity night raised £706 for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, who fund and operate three air ambulance helicopters and a fleet of critical care cars covering six counties across the heart of England.

More than 50 guests attended the event which included a quiz and raffle.

The team from Hays Travel in Telford, left to right, Thomas Corbett, Natasha Ward, Sophie Simmons, Ella Pearson, Amy Yeomans, Sasha Rutter, Elyse Williams, Ellie Turner, and Calvin Edwards.

Calvin Edwards of Hays Travel Telford said: “The charity event that we put together went above and beyond our expectations! Numerous customers, family members, and friends turned up to test their general knowledge and win some great prizes.

“We managed to raise £700 for a great cause, all whilst having fun! Thank you to everybody that contributed and congratulations to everyone that won one of our amazing prizes.”

Each Hays Travel branch is provided with a £500 budget to use for fundraising and charity work in their local area; £200 of this is to be used to fundraise for charities which support young people’s mental health, and the other £300 can be used for charities chosen by the branch.

Pip Machin, Shropshire fundraising executive for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “A huge thank you to the team at Hays Travel for their support. It is thanks to the generosity of those in our local communities that we are able to continue providing our lifesaving pre-hospital emergency service.”

In the last year, Hays Travel’s Local Community Partnership initiative across its retail network has donated over £146,000 to local charities.