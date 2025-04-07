Tenbury High Ormiston Academy students prepare to embark for trip to Gambia

In preparation for the trip in December, the dedicated students are raising £100 each, which will amount to over £4,000 to help fund a brand-new orphanage. The academy will also be hosting a variety of fundraising activities such as a bingo night, a student quiz and cake sales, to raise even more funds in support.

During the visit, alongside helping with building, students will also be teaching lessons in the Mansa-Colley Bojang School, which has supported over 1,000 young people to access life-changing education. The young students are looking forward to sharing their experiences and learnings across the local community, helping to contribute to school life and share resources.

With preparations full steam ahead for December, the academy is asking for anyone from the community to share anything they may be able to donate to support this trip as part of their fundraising via: justgiving.com/campaign/tenburygambia or by getting in touch with the school directly.

Vicki Dean, Principal at Tenbury High Ormiston Academy, said: “As Principal, I am hoping to build a relationship between the Gambian and THOA community that will last many years, allowing us to make more of a difference to the lives of our hosts but also to allow our pupils to experience to something significantly different to their own lives. One of our key curricula aims is to ensure our pupils gain an understanding of the world around them and develop an understanding and appreciation for difference and cultural diversity.

"I am sure this trip will go a long way for securing this vision for our children.”