Cameron Homes announces start of construction on new development in Bomere Heath

Located on Shrewsbury Road, the Willow Rise development will offer a range of 62 homes, appealing to a wide range of buyers. This includes 50 private plots, offering a mix of two, three, four, and five-bedroom homes, plus 12 affordable homes.

Situated in a picturesque village setting, Willow Rise will offer residents the perfect blend of rural green spaces, as well as access to a variety of amenities, including a golf and cricket club.

The development is located just a 15-minute drive from Shrewsbury and 12 minutes from Telford, providing key transport links for those looking to commute.

Cameron Homes Willow Rise Annesley plot 24

Beverley Coleman, head of sales at Cameron Homes, commented: “We are delighted to get works underway at our new development site in Bomere Heath.

“Willow Rise will offer a variety of thoughtfully designed homes that make it a perfect choice for those wanting a scenic village location.”