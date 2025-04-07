A wonderful evening at the Edge Arts Centre with Strictly's Tommy Blaize

From the moment he stepped on stage, Blaize captivated the audience with a soulful setlist that blended Motown classics, smooth jazz, and heartfelt ballads. His voice—strong, expressive, and effortlessly soulful—filled the intimate venue, leaving the crowd hanging on every note. Whether belting out timeless hits or offering a tender rendition of a love song, he delivered with both technical brilliance and deep emotional connection.

Between songs, Blaize shared warm, often humorous anecdotes from his life, offering a glimpse into the journey that shaped his incredible career. These stories added a personal touch to the evening, drawing the audience in and making the concert feel more like an evening with an old friend than a typical performance. His easy rapport with the crowd, combined with the pure joy he clearly feels while performing, made for a memorable night. By the final encore, the standing ovation said it all—Tommy Blaize had not only entertained but truly moved his audience.

This is one of many exciting events featured in the Edge Arts Centre's Spring-Summer programme, which includes the sold-out Intimate Evening With Paul Young on Friday, 11 April, Wellington (Telford) Brass Band celebrating their 25th anniversary on Saturday, 12 April and The Hound Of The Baskervilles - A Radio Play Live On Stage starring Doctor Who Colin Baker on Tuesday, 15 April.

Strictly's Tommy Blaize appearing at the Edge Arts Centre, Much Wenlock

