Foundation Family ready to Feel The Noise

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Louis is a Football & Education coach with Wolves Foundation, as well a coach within the Girls’ Academy at the club, whilst Anton, who works as a freelance music teacher, is also lead guitarist with the Last Pioneers, an emerging band blending indie rock, and modern influences.

The Last Pioneers are among the wide array of bands on the bill at Feel The Noise, a festival being delivered by a partnership involving the Foundation, City of Wolverhampton Council and Sound City.

An extensive programme has been put together for the event, taking place at venues including the University of Wolverhampton at the Wulfrun Hall, Dive and North Street.

Foundation employee Louis will be there, supporting his younger bro, who is very much looking forward to the experience.

“It’s great for us to be on the bill with so many other top bands, including some that we would call mates, such as the Clause,” says Anton.

“Infact, when I listen to music while driving around, looking for new stuff, a lot of what I have heard recently is from bands who are performing at Feel the Noise.

“What is also special for us is that every single member of the band have been born and brought up in Wolverhampton.”

For Louis, his role at the Foundation centres around working with the girls’ team from the Football & Academy programme run with City of Wolverhampton College.

He has progressed into this position after almost nine years spent with the Foundation, starting out as a volunteer and casual member of staff whilst studying on the degree programme, and has since added the Foundation phase coach position with the club’s women and girl’s department to his portfolio.

Not to mention that he also actually gave Anton his first ever guitar lesson!

“As a teenager I started to learn the guitar myself, having a few lessons, although I didn’t practice much,” Louis admits.

“The one day I started showing Anton how to play, all very basic with one string, and to call it a lesson is probably pushing it a bit!

“From there he was pretty much self-taught, and when it got to the stage where I really needed some money for a Gaming PC, I sold him the guitar which is one of those he still uses now!”

As Anton’s interest in music developed, it was five years ago that he saw an advert from the Last Pioneers who were seeking a lead guitarist and went along for an audition.

The rest is history.

So much so that the band will be releasing their debut EP – ‘Square One’ on May 28th, followed up by an EP release show on Friday the 30th.

Also a keen drummer and pianist, Anton delivers music lessons both at schools and privately, but life with the band is most certainly pursuing the dream!

“There have been some great moments and a mixture of adventures and experiences but I have always really enjoyed it,” he explains.

“From playing in a few empty rooms, to recently a crowd of 1,400 at the Empire in Coventry, which was bonkers, it’s been a bit of a rollercoaster ride.”

In terms of the brothers, and flipping the subject back from music to football, they can both recall caravan holidays in Wales with a field where they spent long hours enjoying a kickabout.

Down the years they have attended plenty of Wolves matches together – Louis is a season ticket holder – including memorable awaydays such as when Joao Moutinho notched the winner against Manchester United at Old Trafford and last season’s FA Cup victory at West Bromwich Albion.

“I have always been into music and Louis into football so it’s nice that we’ve both found our way,” says Anton.

“We are both doing something we really enjoy which is the main thing as you can always look forward to coming into work,” adds Louis.



