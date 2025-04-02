Shropshire homebuilder strives to create sustainable communities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

This multi-aspect approach has included creating safe spaces for wildlife around its The Lilies, Scarlet View, Silkin Meadows and Talbot Place developments development, planting a variety of plant species in the area and implementing energy-saving features in the homes.

The leading developer has installed 458 bird and bat boxes, 13 hibernacula safe zones, and planted 746 new trees with over 21 acres of wildflower meadows.

Barratt Homes is working in line with the government's initiative for new homes to meet the Future Homes and Buildings Standards in 2025 and work towards being net zero carbon in the future.

BWM - 001_Scarlet View - Street scene at Barratt Homes Shropshire development

Designed by Barratt Redrow, the parent company of Barratt Homes, the Zed House is a purpose-built home created to test a variety of sustainable and carbon-zero build methods and installations. Its features include an air source heat pump, infrared panels, plaster that eliminates pollutants, heated skirting boards, air-powered showers and more, which are actively being implemented into the new homes.

BWM - The show home gardens that can be viewed at Scarlet View

Nicola Foster, Senior Sales Manager at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: “We are dedicated to making our homes as energy efficient as possible and for our developments to compliment the natural wonders of the UK that we all know and cherish.

“With these initiatives, we plan on making our homes as cheap to run as possible, our developments as ecologically friendly as possible, and our future as a company as green as we can.”