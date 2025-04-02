Reader Picture: Meet Bear the therapy dog for Telford hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

"I have been receiving ongoing bereavement support from the Severn Hospice in Wellington. They often take Bear onto the wards to visit the patients, this has been great for all the patients to see, including the nurses, as all love Bear. They have asked if Bear would like to be a Pets As Therapy (PAT) Dog.

"Bear has lots of fans all over Shropshire, everywhere he goes everyone stops to say hello and have a fuss", added Katy.