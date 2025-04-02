Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A first for Wolverhampton and the Black Country, the contemporary style Cirquoise family circus features all the acts you love – from laughter-filled clowns to death-defying acrobatics, breathtaking jugglers, and awesome contortionists. The dazzling combination of high energy, jaw-dropping talent, and electric atmosphere promises a magical and unforgettable experience.

Don’t miss your chance to experience the magic of Cirquoise Circus this Easter in this hour-long show, featuring performers including:

Last tickets remaining for Cirquoise Circus at Albrighton Garden Centre

Angel, the Circus Ring Mistress: A 10th-generation performer who brings elegance and energy to the show.

Ameya Amber: The hula hoop acrobat whose skills will leave you in awe.

Hannah: The aerialist performing a daring Skywalk.

Bugsy the Clown: Providing comedy and delivering laughs and light-hearted fun for all ages.

Salvatore: The mastermind behind Cirquoise, showcasing jaw-dropping diabolo tricks and aerial feats on a cloud swing.

With only limited seats remaining, now is the time to secure your spot. Whether you’re looking for laughter, thrills, or unforgettable memories this Easter, Cirquoise Circus promises to be an electric atmosphere and world-class entertainment for families over the school break.