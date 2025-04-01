Shrewsbury care home play pie face to raise money for residents' comfort fund
At Sabrina House this week, manager and assistant manager Sharon and Marie are raising money for the residents' activities by letting staff, visitors and residents donate money to pie face them - although some of them have been enjoying it a bit too much!
By contributor Sharon Aston
Money raised will go towards animals, singers, and other entertainment for the residents at the family-run home.