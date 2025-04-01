Pet retailer approaches £100k fundraising target for children's hospices

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

PetPlace – which has stores in Llangefni, Ruthin, Mold, Abergele and Gledrid, Oswestry, and a HQ in Kinmel Bay – has collected a staggering £94,789 for Hope House and Ty Gobaith children’s hospices.

Led by Managing Director Sion Pritchard, the independent retailer organised a series of events and activities while sponsoring and supporting innumerable campaigns over the years.

The Snowdon Sunrise Trek, annual ball and the Summer Bumper Raffle are just some of the milestones and challenges PetPlace has got behind for the Conwy Valley and Oswestry-based hospice centres, which care for hundreds of babies, children and young adults every year.

Sion Pritchard and Paul Penketh

An open day at the Mold store, Gledrid Dog Weekend and Equine Day, Pride in the Park Llangefni and Abergele, and the Final Moments Matter appeal – which saw them donate £10,000 after match-funding the £5,000 pledged by customers in just five days – were other notable achievements.

Reflecting on the news, Sion said: “We received a letter telling us how much we had donated over the years and were completely overwhelmed, it was a huge shock.

“As well as supporting events we have collection tins at all our stores which have contributed to this figure, and despite our long-standing commitment to do all we can for the hospices, for us to be so close to the £100,000 mark is amazing.

“Thank you so much to our incredible and loyal customers, we could not have done this without you – we look forward to smashing through the £100,000 barrier very soon for this brilliant charity.”

Andy Everley, Fundraising Team Leader for Hope House Tŷ Gobaith, said: “PetPlace have had a long-standing and very loyal relationship with our hospices, one which we are very grateful for.

“Through staff fundraising, sponsorship of many key events and supporting match funding campaigns, they have hit this great total which has made a huge difference to local children and families living with a life-threatening condition.