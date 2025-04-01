Owestry exhibition asks What Can a Field Be?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Fields contains work by artists Andrew Howe and Molly Brown from residencies on farmland in the Shropshire and Borders area in addition to work made by participants in creative workshops, schools projects and events throughout the year.

The artworks are inspired by the past, present and future of farming and rural labour and include paintings, prints, weavings and a large woolly pod where visitors can relax and listen to soundscapes created from farming landscape recordings.

This exhibition marks the end of the Imprinted Place Project, a project focused on the local farming environment around the village of Weston Rhyn, and a stopping point for The Landing Project, an exploration of art and farming with a wider geographical focus that will continue into 2026 and beyond.

Artworks by Molly Brown and Andrew Howe on display at Qube Oswestry

This exhibition has been made possible by generous funding from the Ulrike Michal Foundation for the Arts and Arts Council England. It is being hosted at Qube until April 29 with an opening event on Friday, April 4 from 6pm – 8 pm.

Artists Molly Brown and Andrew Howe with students from Madeley Academy and their artwork featured in The Fields exhibition