Former Wolves players to receive health support

Nuffield Health have become one of the sponsors and supporters of the FPA’s website and social media, and have kindly agreed to welcome the former players and give them access to advice and guidance for issues connected with their health.

The new partnership was launched with an afternoon tea at Nuffield Health’s Wolverhampton hospital in Tettenhall, followed by a talk from top consultant urologist Mr Selvan, who took the former players through the symptoms and treatment of a variety of conditions including prostate cancer and bladder-related issues.

The former Wolves contingent were then able to take advantage of a basic health check including blood pressure, heart rate and glucose levels, and were offered advice and guidance depending on the results.

Former Wolves players Steve Daley and Phil Parkes visit a Living Well session at Compton Care.

“As Wolves Former Players’ Association, we are delighted to have launched this partnership with Nuffield Health,” says Wolves FPA chairman and club Vice-President John Richards.

Former Wolves players join Charlie Cooper and Jessica Roberts from Nuffield Health, to launch the partnership.

“Ever since we first started talking to the Nuffield staff, it has been clear how keen they are to support the former players, in recognition for the service they gave to the club and the city.

“Some of the lads have already been to the Nuffield for treatment before and, especially with some of us being of a certain age, it’s great to have access to the advice and checks which can give everyone peace of mind.

“It was a really informative launch event with the talk from Mr Selvan talking about issues which some of the lads have already experienced, followed by the tests which can help indicate whether anything needs to be checked out further.”

Already official medical provider to Wolves and principal sponsor of Wolves Disability FC, Nuffield Health are also among the pack patrons of Wolves Foundation, the club’s official charity.

Jessica Roberts, Healthcare Account Manager at Nuffield Health, added: "We look forward to being able to continue to support with the health and wellbeing of WFPA members and believe this will be a positive and prosperous relationship for everyone involved.”

The former Wolves players joining Richards at the launch event at Nuffield Health comprised FPA Vice-Chairman Steve Daley, Phil Parkes, Derek Parkin, John McAlle, Barry Powell, Bob Hazell, Gerry Taylor, Colin Brazier and Phil Nicholls.

It has been a busy time for Wolves FPA, who have also been distributing donations of funds raised from their annual golf day last September.

A donation was made to Compton Care for some new laptops and screens to support staff with fundraising, as well as to the Crafty Gardener project, which provides a range of group activities for vulnerable adults from its site in Whitmore Reans and allotment in Warstones.



